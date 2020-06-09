Landing Rock Cash Management Expands in Texas
Texas banks joining Landing Rock Cash Management bank network.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landing Rock Group LLC ("Landing Rock"), a subsidiary of Double Rock Corp., today announced its bank network supporting the Community First for Texas cash management account continues to grow.
— Kim Winslow, Landing Rock Senior Vice President
“We’ve added two more Texas based banks in just this past week.” said Landing Rock Senior Vice President, Kim Winslow. “They see the CFT product as a way to meaningfully participate in serving their local market.”
Wanda Stevens, President of TBA Services Company, Inc., (TBASCO) a subsidiary of the Texas Bankers Association said, “These services were first endorsed by TBA in 2009 and we have had a strong partnership with ANOVA, which was acquired by Landing Rock, over the last 11 years. Participating Texas banks have experienced great service and benefits from the CFT program.”
Landing Rock’s Community First for Texas Insured Deposit Account offers one convenient online account with up to $10 million in FDIC coverage, versus single banks offering $250,000 each. It emphasizes Texas customers placing deposits in Texas based banks, and is currently offering an interest rate much higher than the national average.
www.landingrock.com is an online cash management provider to financial advisors and their clients, as well as direct customers such as individuals, institutions, large corporations, small businesses, public entities and non-profit organizations. Its president is Bruce Bent II. Landing Rock is a subsidiary of Double Rock Corporation, a leading cash management, financial technologies, and intellectual property company providing some of the world's most innovative cash management and cash-related solutions to multiple industries. Potential customers are advised to read Landing Rock’s Terms and Conditions before investing.
