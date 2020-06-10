XtremeLabs Wins Highest Award from IMS Global Learning Consortium

XtremeLabs is awarded the Platinum 2020 Learning Impact Award

MCLEAN, VA, USA, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs, a provider of interactive digital learning labs and workforce development solutions announced that it has been awarded a 2020 Platinum Learning Impact Award by the IMS Global Learning Consortium. XtremeLabs won the award for its Digital Hands-on Learning Labs for Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s FAST Track IT Programs.

Since 2007, IMS Global’s annual Learning Impact Awards competition is conducted on a global scale to recognize outstanding, innovative applications of educational technology that address the most significant challenges facing education. The IMS Learning Impact Trends Framework is a key indicator of leading-edge concepts and emerging technology trends, usually several years ahead of mainstream adoption by the educational community. From 23 finalists, eight projects were selected for showing a high impact on personalized learning, institutional performance, or the digital learning ecosystem in K-12, higher education, or lifelong learning

“We at XtremeLabs feel privileged and honored to be part of SAIT’s very successful Fast Track IT program, “said John Fontaine, Chief Technology Officer at XtremeLabs. “It is no secret that we love to build products that aim to deliver the best in experiential and personalized learning, seeing it in practice benefiting students is deeply gratifying.’

“SAIT is delighted with the value the XtremeLabs platform provides to our students, allowing them access to their labs both in the classroom and from home,” said Karen Graham, Academic Chair, School of Information and Communications Technologies at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. “This has been critical during this time of COVID-19 pandemic isolation, with our students attending class remotely. The XtremeLabs platform allowed us to seamlessly continue our instruction and provided the hands-on lab environment that is so valuable. As well, students had access to the platform for several months to practice and study for certification — a tremendous value-add in our partnership.”

"The Learning Impact Awards reveal innovative digital teaching and learning solutions that institutions are using to improve learning and institutional performance," said Rob Abel, Ed.D., Chief Executive Officer, IMS Global Learning Consortium. "There is a high bar set in the Learning Impact program to implement edtech that has the potential to impact every student's success. We congratulate XtremeLabs and SAIT for earning a platinum medal in this year's global competition."

XtremeLabs was recently selected to join the Training Industry Watch List of Training Delivery companies and received 4 IBA Stevie Awards in the Workforce Readiness and Computer Products category. These accolades coincide with XtremeLabs’ thought leadership in defining the Hands-On Online Learning and Workforce readiness category; reimagining the customer experience and achieving industry-leading Net Promotor Score® and continuous innovation in our product platform.

ABOUT XTREMELABS, LLC

XtremeLabs provides technology products and services to support employability, workforce development, and training. XtremeLabs provides hands-on labs for training, examinations, and certifications. In these current hard times of COVID-19, our labs help learners to upskill and reskill through our interactive digital learning Labs. XtremeLabs has been providing learning solutions to more than 160 countries worldwide, in order to facilitate virtual learning and provide Hands-on learning experience through our platform. For more information visit our website that is www.xtremelabs.io