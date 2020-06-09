Cornerstone Solutions Judicial Clients Win Without Opposition
Circuit Court Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer and County Court Judge Paige Gillman elected without opposition for August 2020 election
We were fortunate to be able to work with two qualified, passionate and experienced Judges in their re-election.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting and ballot initiative firm providing strategic communications services, crisis management and corporate and grassroots solutions, today congratulates Circuit. Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer and County Judge Paige Gillman on being elected without opposition for the August 2020 election.
— Rick Asnani
Judge Feuer was running for a second term while Judge Gillman was running to keep her seat on the Judiciary after being appointed. Cornerstone Solutions worked with both Judges on their filing paperwork, organizing their fundraising, committee of responsible persons and the necessary qualification paperwork.
Cornerstone Solutions has worked with dozens of Palm Beach County Judges on their re-election efforts over the last 15 years and has built an in house specialty in the rules regarding Judicial elections. Judges and judicial candidates are bound by additional rules, called Canons, regarding elections. Cornerstone specializes in making sure judicial candidates and Judges are in compliance with the Judicial Canons and in the best position to win their campaigns.
“We were fortunate to be able to work with two qualified, passionate and experienced Judges in their re-election. Judge Feuer and Judge Gillman will continue to bring the integrity, ethics and knowledge we want in our judiciary. Cornerstone is proud of our work to elect experienced and qualified judges to the bench,” said Rick Asnani, president of Cornerstone Solutions.
To learn more about Cornerstone Solutions, please visit: https://www.csteam360.com/.
About Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. For 15 years, the company has specialized in executive elections for candidates running statewide down to local elections and especially those in mayoral and constitutional offices like sheriffs, commissioners or governor races. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. For more information visit https://www.csteam360.com/.
