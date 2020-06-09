GREEN GORILLA INTRODUCES FIVE NEW CBD CAPSULES TO SUPPORT RELAXATION, SLEEP, BALANCE AND IMMUNE DEFENSE FUNCTIONS
Developed By a Leading Team of Physicians and Industry Experts, All-Natural Vegan Capsules Provide Targeted Response and Relief and Support Long-Term WellnessMALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In support of a healthier mind and body, Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of premium USDA organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is introducing five new vegan CBD capsules with all-natural, herbal and botanical ingredients and organic oils to support immune health, improve sleep, manage stress, fight inflammation and restore one’s sense of overall balance. All of the botanicals and organic oils in the various capsules are blended with Broad Spectrum CBD to further revitalize with daily support.
• A potent combination of clinically tested and proven EpiCor® and Beta Glucan rich Reishi Mushroom blended with beneficial Vitamin C, Zinc and Selenium and natural botanicals such as Elderberry, Oregano and Echinacea, Green Gorilla’s Defense capsules deliver a powerful boost to help prevent a compromised immune system.
• Green Gorilla’s Sleep capsules use relaxing herbal ingredients including Tryptophan, Chamomile and Vitamin B6 to enourage tranquility, body-and-mind restoration and help you stay asleep longer.
• Green Gorilla’s Relax capsules help get you through stressful situations with more ease. The calming, organic ingredients range from Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and Passionflower to put you in a more tranquil state of mind and help you find inner peace.
• Green Gorilla’s Inflamend capsules enhance your body's ability to recover from exercise and strenuous soreness, using the essential amino acid L-Phenylalanine and powerful anti-inflammatories such as Boswellia, Curcumin C3 Complex® and BioPerine®
• Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Green Gorilla’s own BioEnhanced Complex™ containing OrganicTurmeric and Organic Rosemary and a 15mg per capsule dosage of CBD are found in Green Gorilla’s Balance capsules, which work to restore your sense of balance and promote all-day endurance and support long-term wellness.
“Green Gorilla understands the daily pressures and stressors everyone is enduring from work, caring for family, and more. We also understand the struggles so many of us face trying to have a good night’s rest and trying to properly support our bodies,” said Steven Saxton, Founder. “We are excited to launch these new immune boosting capsules which have been specifically designed to promote rest, calm, pain relief, and balance, as well as physical and mental wellness overall. CBD helps to amplify all the powerful, natural ingredients found in each capsule and we are confident about the holistic support the vegan-friendly capsules have to offer everyone.”
Green Gorilla’s strategic medical advisor Dr. Jas Matharu-Daley adds, “Increasing your body’s defenses and stimulating your immune system as early on in life as possible will help to maintain overall health in times of uncertainty.”
All capsules can be found on Green Gorilla’s wesbite at https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Green Gorilla™ is a vertically integrated global brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of USDA certified organic hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products such as pure CBD oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, veggie capsules, CBD topicals, CBD gummies, CBD for pets and CBD for horses. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 5,000 retailers in the U.S., and online, with an additional 5,000+ retailers in Europe and Scandinavia launching in 2020. The company is based in Malibu, California. More information is available at Green Gorilla’s website, https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
