New Release/St Johnsbury arrest DUI/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Owen Ballinger                           

STATION:   VSP St Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020 at 0745

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound Sheffield

VIOLATION: DWI#2, DLS

 

ACCUSED:       Timothy S. Hagan                                        

AGE:      43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:          Island Pond, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Tuesday June 9, 2020 at approximately 0745 hours a Trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped to assist a motorist on Interstate 91 southbound in Sheffield, VT. The accused, Timothy S. Hagan, age 43, of Island Pond, VT was found asleep in the vehicle. Indicators of impairment were observed and Hagan was arrested for suspicion of Driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. He was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:     June 29, 2020 at 0830       

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

   

 

MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

