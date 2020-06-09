New Release/St Johnsbury arrest DUI/DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402796
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020 at 0745
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound Sheffield
VIOLATION: DWI#2, DLS
ACCUSED: Timothy S. Hagan
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Tuesday June 9, 2020 at approximately 0745 hours a Trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped to assist a motorist on Interstate 91 southbound in Sheffield, VT. The accused, Timothy S. Hagan, age 43, of Island Pond, VT was found asleep in the vehicle. Indicators of impairment were observed and Hagan was arrested for suspicion of Driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license. He was released with a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: June 29, 2020 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
MUG SHOT: IMAGE ATTACHED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.