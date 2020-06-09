Sixgill and King & Union Join Forces for Next-Gen Threat Intelligence Visualization

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixgill, a leading threat intelligence company, has partnered with King & Union to provide users of its Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform with contextual and actionable insights to help them proactively protect their organizations. Through this partnership, Avalon users will now be able to visualize intelligence from Darkfeed™, Sixgill’s automated stream of indicators of compromise (IOCs).

“Automated intelligence becomes even more powerful when it is integrated with tools that simplify prioritization and protection,” said Ron Shamir, VP Products & Technology Alliances at Sixgill. “With access to Sixgill’s rich intelligence stream, delivering unparalleled, real-time and actionable insights from exclusive deep and dark web sources, King & Union clients are now able to immediately identify imminent threats and collaborate with other analysts and teams for rapid remediation.”

The breadth and depth of Darkfeed’s unique data set enables rapid response. For example, security analysts can quickly pivot from an internal malware event to find related attacker IPs, malware hashes, and other IOCs that may have gone unnoticed within the environment. Alternatively, intel analysts can track specific actors and malware campaigns of interest to identify the tools and vulnerabilities they are exploiting, empowering them to proactively mitigate potential threats and prioritize vulnerability management actions.

“The goal at King & Union has always been to provide the visualization, threat intelligence, tools, and collaboration security analysts need in a single, integrated workspace to enable better decision making and accelerate threat investigations,” said John Cassidy, CEO and founder of King & Union. “Darkfeed provides the most comprehensive and accurate insights to help our Avalon users quickly unify, visualize and enrich threat intelligence in a single workspace to better understand data relationships. This partnership will enable us to redefine operational threat intelligence, drive unparalleled value to our users, and create a positive impact for our customers.”

Powered by Sixgill’s unmatched intelligence collection capabilities, Darkfeed users will benefit from automated and exclusive visibility into their threat environment and receive early warnings to help them identify, track, and neutralize threat actors targeting their organization.

About Sixgill

Sixgill’s fully automated threat intelligence solution helps organizations protect their critical assets, reduce fraud and data breaches, protect their brand and minimize attack surface. Sixgill’s portal empowers security teams with contextual and actionable alerts as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich intelligence streams such as Darkfeed™ harness Sixgill’s unmatched intelligence collection capabilities and deliver real-time intel into organizations' existing security systems to help proactively block threats. Current customers include global 2000 enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, governments and law enforcement entities.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace.

