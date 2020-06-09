Educator Certification | Nebraska Department of Education

COVID-19, Conditional Permits and PRAXIS II INFORMATION: We understand that there may be difficulties with submitting a passing score for the Praxis II content test. Depending on your situation, we want to work with applicants who are still waiting to take a test at home or have scheduled a test for a date after the start of the school year.

Please note that the following information is only valid for applications received prior to September 01, 2020.

For new applicants who have not presented a passing content test score and have been offered a position at a Nebraska school system, a conditional permit with an expiration date of May 31, 2021 may be issued. A request from the Nebraska school district would need to be provided for the conditional permit to be issued.

For all other applicants who have not presented a passing content test score, been offered employment in a Nebraska school system and previously held a conditional or provisional permit because they were missing a passing content test score, a conditional permit with an expiration date of May 31, 2021 may be issued. As with new applicants, a request from the Nebraska school district would need to be provided for the conditional permit to be issued.

A conditional permit becomes void after it expires, after a new certificate or permit is issued, or if it is determined that applicant does not meet the requirements for issuance of a Nebraska certificate or permit.

Applicants who are not able to add an endorsement (school counselor, school librarian, superintendent, etc.) due to a content test may be issued a provisional endorsement to the regular certificate or issued a conditional permit. Each situation will be handled on a case-by-case basis as each application is unique.

If your situation fits one in one of the scenarios mentioned, please contact your school district first as will need to request the conditional permit. For all other questions, please email nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov

For applicants who have not presented a passing content test score, been offered employment out-of-state and want to use their Nebraska certificate as a means of obtaining a certificate for a different state, we will offer a refund for the application fee and encourage them to apply for a certificate in the state they have been employed.

More information on the Praxis test and the ETS’s COVID-19 response including the Praxis Tests at Home option can be found on their website at https://www.ets.org/praxis