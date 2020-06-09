Rutland Barracks / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B402032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 773 - 9101
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2020 at approximately 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Clarendon
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Betsy Martin
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont on a be on the lookout vehicle for a prior investigation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Betsy Martin of Shrewsbury, Vermont. A Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles records check revealed that Martin’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State was criminally suspended. Martin was issued a citation and released roadside.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1000
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bryan Mazzola
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, Vt 05701
Cell #(802) 585-8752
Office # (802) 773-9101