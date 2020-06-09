Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B402032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola                         

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 773 - 9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2020 at approximately 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold River Road, Clarendon

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Betsy Martin        

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shrewsbury, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Cold River Road, in the Town of Clarendon, Vermont on a be on the lookout vehicle for a prior investigation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Betsy Martin of Shrewsbury, Vermont. A Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles records check revealed that Martin’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State was criminally suspended. Martin was issued a citation and released roadside.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 at 1000

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt  05701

Cell #(802) 585-8752

Office # (802) 773-9101

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Criminal DLS

