Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Promotes Robert Gavela to Chief People Officer
Robert will focus on aligning our culture with our innovative business strategy to produce exceptional service delivery across our organization.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc., a leader in the landscape management industry, announced today the promotion of Robert Gavela to Chief People Officer. Gavela reports directly to Harvest Landscape CEO, Steven Schinhofen, to oversee the company’s human resources operations and employee development strategies.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
“Robert is an exceptional leader. His extensive experience in leading internal functions and transforming teams makes him perfectly suited for this role. Robert will be focused on aligning our culture with our innovative business strategy to produce exceptional service delivery across our organization,” said CEO, Steven Schinhofen.
Gavela has been an integral part of the company since 2019. In his new role as CPO, Gavela will oversee all aspects of human resource management, industrial relations policies and procedures, and departmental practices. With over 25 years of experience, Gavela has been at the forefront of retaining and developing top landscape talent. Gavela is highly dedicated to people and community and currently serves as the Parks and Recreations Commissioner for the City of Chino Hills. He graduated from California State University Fullerton with a BS in Communication.
“Harvest Landscape is a company dedicated to delivering exceptional service founded on insight management. As we continue to expand and reposition ourselves as the market leader, I am excited to further shape the cultural framework forming an environment that allows our team to grow and thrive together,” said Galeva, CPO.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@heli.us.
