Event Planner, Fashion Designer, Author, Motivational Speaker...David Tutera Launches Mentorship Program
Learn and listen from David Tutera...and get ready to be the best version of you!
All of this is possible, and the right mentor can support you to get there”MALIBU, CA, USA, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of three decades of planning and designing events throughout the world, David Tutera has made it his goal to stand out amongst the crowded event industry. He has planned events for A-Listers like Prince Charles, Nancy Reagan, Elton John, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and plenty more. David realized, after all of these years, that it was time to share all that he had experienced and learned with others. "This Mentorship program is what I wish I had had earlier in my career. With no guidance, no insight, no business education and no direction, I had to learn by trial and error", says David, "and I made so many mistakes!"
David takes great pride in bringing information, knowledge and insight to the event industry. Sharing a common passion, which is making others happy through planning and designing CELEBRATIONS, the DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship program will help participants to learn, grow their business and increase their confidence not just in this industry, but within themselves.
It takes a special skill set to plan amazing events...having an eye for details, holding the vision for the event, coordinating vendors, logistics, and attendees, keeping an eye on the budget, and trouble-shooting a seemingly infinite number of little things that could go wrong. And on top of all of that, it takes a whole other skill set to run a business that sells event planning services, from marketing to pricing services to enrolling clients and managing their expectations, to hopefully soliciting referrals and repeat business. To be successful as an event planning professional, BOTH are required.
One of the most effective strategies for creating the results wanted in life is to seek out a mentor who has been there, done that, and can help dramatically shorten the learning curve and the path to success. That's why David created the DAVIDTUTERA Mentorship Program. In This 12-Month Immersion, David will conduct monthly live training calls, monthly group mentoring calls, provide private online support for networking, a library of recordings of all trainings, resources and vendor directories, and more.
Just a taste of what participants will have the opportunity to learn: the top 5 Secrets to attracting high-end clients, how to create an irresistible proposal, best practices for creating event timelines, how to gracefully handle challenging clients and understanding the role of being a successful event planner. "All of this is possible, and the right mentor can support you to get there", states David. You want to feel confident and successful, stand out in this crowded industry, and be well-compensated for your services. Fortunately, you're not alone..."You Don't Have to Figure It All Out for Yourself!"
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert, David is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena, including multiple hit TV shows. And now for the first time ever, David is peeling back the curtain for other event planners in this unique mentorship program. David has created this experience for planners and designers to come together, flourish, and make lasting connections with other professionals from around the world. Tutera has created a name for himself by taking his passion for designing spectacular events and transforming it into a lifestyle. He continuously exceeds the expected with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation to create the latest trends in entertaining. David lives with his husband Joey, daughters Cielo and Gracie as well as their dogs, Lucy and Teddy. Family means everything to him, and he takes it very seriously and honors it and holds it very close to his heart.
Honored by Life & Style Magazine as “Best Celebrity Wedding Planner,” David Tutera’s impressive client list includes: Elton John, Prince Charles, Nancy Reagan, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Jewel, Shania Twain, Vanessa Williams, Barbara Walters, Susan Lucci, Matthew McConaughey, NBA Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia Phillies Cole Hammel, NFL Player Antonio Pierce, NBA Player Rashad Lewis, NFL Player Demarcus Ware, Star Jones, The Rolling Stones, Dennis Rodman, The Official Post Grammy Parties, The Latin Grammys, Lil’Kim, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, Kenneth Cole among over (25) Ambassadors. David also works closely with The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic, The Prevent Cancer Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids) and The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
