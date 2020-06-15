Pioneering health program Unique Healing delivers tested strategies to eliminate the toxins that lead to chronic health

Unique Healing Health Program

New website offers enhanced resources and expanded access for people looking to take control of their bowel and body health and shake off lingering symptoms.

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique Healing, the pioneering nutritional healing program that has helped thousands reclaim vibrant health, has just opened the doors to its new online home UniqueHealing.com. The Unique Healing Program, guided by a new generation of leadership, offers proven strategies to eliminate the toxins and acids that build up in the bowel and cause chronic health problems.

Unique Healing is introducing its program and products, perfected over more than two decades, to a global community that is seeking better options to build a more resilient immune system and better baseline health in a time of growing uncertainty.

“Now, as the world struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more evident than ever how chronic health problems make us vulnerable,” said Easten Pessin of Unique Healing. “The Unique Healing Program that was developed by Donna Pessin through many years of research and personal trial and error is an ideal answer to the challenges we face right now. Unique Healing permanently removes toxins and acids from the bowel and body that create or exacerbate a host of chronic health issues, helping our clients heal their bodies for good.”

The Unique Healing Program is built on the recognition that the toxins and acids that build up in the bowel - from diet, stress, drugs, chemicals and pollutants – cause or contribute to a wide array of medical problems, from illnesses to addictions to weight problems. “Crutches” - diets, vitamins, drugs, exercise, chiropractic, etc.- do not heal the underlying causes in your body, but rather just mask the symptoms. Unique Healing provides the information and treatments needed to heal the bowel so these toxins and acids can be eliminated– comfortably, effortlessly and permanently.

For those at the beginning of their journey, a Starter Program is available, which consists of the following elements:

The Unique Healing book – provides the concepts critical to success, a detailed critique of current healthcare modalities, and instructions for implementing this program.

1 bottle of Bowel Strength, which heals the bacterial environment in the bowel

1 bottle of Body Bentonite, which is used to eliminate a lifetime of stored acids/toxins/heavy metals/chemicals and more from the body

For a limited time, Unique Healing will be offering a free download of several key chapters of the Unique Healing book, completely free. This will give potential customers the opportunity to evaluate the program in more detail before committing – Sign Up Here.

On the website, visitors can also find a variety of additional supplements for those looking to fine-tune and reinforce their health and immune system function. Unlike most healthcare protocols on the market today, however, the Unique Healing program is designed to end. Once proper bowel health is established, there is no need for ongoing use of supplements and other medications.

About Unique Healing

Unique Healing offers a comprehensive approach to permanently eliminating your ‘A to Z’ of symptoms, illnesses, weight problem and addictions with its unique bowel and body healing program.