Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest Captures Best of Farm, Rural Life for the 11th Year

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is launching the 11th annual Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest on Monday, Feb. 2, to help kickoff National Thank a Farmer week. The Department is asking Missourians to share the unique stories and images of agriculture through photographs. The contest, which runs through June 12, is an opportunity for amateur photographers across the state to submit their best images of Missouri agriculture. That image may take shape through a breathtaking farm landscape, an aerial shot of harvest, a farm tractor that has been in the family for years or a fun moment showcasing farm life.

“Our annual photo contest is one of the best ways for farmers and ranchers across Missouri to share their stories,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Showcasing the legacy of Missouri agriculture fits right into our reachMORE pillar here at the Department, and we’re excited to kickoff this year’s contest as a way to start National Thank a Farmer week.”

The Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest is open to Missouri’s amateur photographers of all ages. Participants may enter up to three photos in each of the five categories. The photo contest categories are: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life and Pride of the Farm. Children's Barnyard, a special category for budding photographers ages 12 and under, is back again this year.

Entries will be judged on visual impact, creativity, memorable content and image quality.

The contest offers prizes to win thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture's Missouri Grown program. The Best in Show winner, along with the first place winner in each category, will be invited to attend the 49th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture this fall, to receive their prize along with a high quality canvas print of their photo.

Winners will be announced in early July and winning images will be displayed during the Missouri State Fair in the Agriculture Building, Aug. 13-23, 2020.

To submit your photos, go to Agriculture.Mo.Gov/focus and complete the online form. A complete list of rules and guidelines can be found on the same page. Photos submitted to the contest will be placed on the contest website and available on the department’s Flickr stream. Photos must be submitted by June 12.

More information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs is available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.