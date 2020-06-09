Founder and CEO of VetStem Biopharma Joins Board of Directors for the American College of Regenerative Medicine

Dr. Bob Harman

Founder and CEO of VetStem Biopharma, Dr. Bob Harman, was recently asked to join the board of directors for the American College of Regenerative Medicine.

I’m honored to join such an esteemed group of regenerative medicine advocates.” — Dr. Bob Harman, VetStem CEO

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bob Harman, the founder and CEO of leading veterinary regenerative medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, was recently asked to join the Board of Directors for the American College of Regenerative Medicine (ACRM). Dr. Harman has nearly two decades’ worth of experience working with stem cells and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Harman co-founded VetStem Biopharma in 2002. As the first company in the United States to provide adipose-derived stem cell processing services to veterinarians and their patients, VetStem pioneered the use of regenerative stem cells in veterinary medicine. With over 15 years’ worth of veterinary clinical data, Dr. Harman spun off a human stem cell company, Personalized Stem Cells, Inc. (PSC) in 2018. PSC was launched to advance and legitimize stem cell therapy for humans through FDA approved clinical trials.

Dr. Harman has been a trailblazer in the field of regenerative medicine for nearly two decades and presents at both human and animal medical conferences around the world. He last spoke at Health Span Hawaii Summit to discuss the “data bridge” from veterinary regenerative medicine to human regenerative medicine. He applies his biotechnology and veterinary experience in the clinical application of stem cell therapy for various types of injuries, illnesses, and other healing-promoting applications. Dr. Harman has authored 17 peer-reviewed published papers and multiple book chapters.

Dr. Harman joins medical doctors and surgeons, a dentist, and a registered nurse on the ACRM Board of Directors. The diverse experience and collective knowledge of the Board of Directors is indicative of the interdisciplinary focus of the ACRM. Formed with a strong emphasis on global interdisciplinary collaboration, the ACRM aims to promote the science and ethical use of regenerative medicine in the United States and other affiliated countries. Dr. Harman stated, “I’m honored to join such an esteemed group of regenerative medicine advocates. I believe that an interdisciplinary focus on translational medicine, from animal to human and vice versa, will open the door for additional FDA approved regenerative therapies.”

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and 17,000 treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon or ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

About Personalized Stem Cells, Inc.

Personalized Stem Cells was formed in 2018 to advance human regenerative medicine. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego (California), offers qualified physicians, a GMP compliant stem cell product for use in approved clinical trials. PSC has licensed a portfolio of patents and applications in the field of regenerative medicine including patents for treating COVID-19 lung disease.