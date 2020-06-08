Vibe Granted Medicinal Use License for Redding, California
We are proud to now offer medical and adult-use sales and delivery at our Stockton, Sacramento and Redding locations through our vibebycalifornia.com platform.”REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE)(OTC:VBSCF) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated cannabis retailer and marijuana cultivator proudly announces it has obtained a medicinal use license for its dispensary in Redding, California. The amendment to the existing state license allows Vibe to sell marijuana to medically qualified clientele from its location at 3270 South Market Street. Medically qualified clients may realize sales tax savings on their purchase(s) and will have increased daily purchase limits. Medicinal delivery is now available throughout the Redding urban area. Delivery service is available online at www.vibebycalifornia.com.
“We are proud to now offer medical and adult-use sales and delivery at our Stockton, Sacramento and Redding locations through our www.vibebycalifornia.com platform.”, said Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe.
About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery, and online sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable State securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Bioscience Ltd., there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. Federal law. Strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Vibe Bioscience Ltd. of liability under the U.S. Federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding, which may be brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.
