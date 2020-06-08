NYSCC Presents Virtual Skin Microbiome Symposium & Digital Pop-Up & Solutions Center

Skin Microbiome is a complex topic and NYSCC members and beauty community will get expert insight and information on this important trend in formulation and product development” — Giorgino Macalino, Chair, NYSCC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is pleased to announce a virtual week-long educational program focused on Skin Microbiome: Perspectives on Aging, Compromised Skin and Cosmetics. This complimentary symposium, June 15-22, 2020 will include five on-demand sessions. a live panel Q&A, and the Suppliers’ Day Digital Pop-Up & Solutions Center.

The sessions, led by leading microbiome experts, will provide a holistic view of the skin microbiome and its impact on cutaneous structure in healthy, aged and compromised states. Topics that will be covered include:

-“The Gut-Skin Connection and its Relation to Acne;“ Dr. Raja Sivamani, Director of Clinical Research, Department of Dermatology at the University of California

-“The Gut Microbiome and the Hair Follicle;” Aleks Richards,

Senior R&D Manager, Nutrafol

-“Fresh Insights into the Skin Microbiome and Product Claims Essentials;” Carl D’Ruiz, Senior Manager of North American Regulatory and Governmental Affairs for Personal Care Products, DSM Nutritional Products, LLC.

-“The Influence of Cosmetic Ingredients on the Skin Microbiota;” Patrick Gonry,

Safety Assessor, Gobiotics

-“The Host-Microbiota Axis in Skin Aging and Repair;” Professor Matthew J. Hardman, Chair in Wound Healing, Hull York Medical School and Director of Research, Hull York Medical School.

On Thursday, June 18th, at 11:00 am EDT, the presenters will participate in a live Q&A of the questions that registrants have had from the on demand content. This interactive panel will be the finale of the Skin Microbiome symposium.

In addition, during the week of Skin Microbiome content, registrants can go to the Digital Pop-Up & Solutions Center sponsored by NYSCC Suppliers’ Day. This platform will allow Skin Microbiome participants to source and learn more about companies that have ingredients and resources advancing microbiome science and product innovations. At this information portal, product materials, new product announcements as well as video will be available for viewing and download. Participants will also be able to link directly with the suppliers’ to get more information and schedule appointments. The Digital Pop-Up Solution Center will also be a valuable resource in the months ahead before Suppliers’ Day takes place September 30-October 1, 2020 at the Javits Center in New York.

“NYSCC is excited to offer this new digital initiative to advance our members education and stay connected. Skin Microbiome is a complex topic and our members and beauty community will get expert insight and information on this important trend in formulation and product development,” said Giorgino Macalino, Chair, NYSCC. “Adding the sourcing element enriches this new virtual learning experience.”

The week of August 12th NYSCC will offer another digital symposium on Sun Care with the on demand content and culminating with a live Q&A with the presenters.

To register for the complimentary Skin Microbiome Symposium go to: https://nyscc.org/event-schedule/. For access to the Suppliers’ Day Digital Pop-up & Solutions Center visit: https://nysuppliers20.mapyourshow.com/8_0/#/.

###

About New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC)

Dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science, the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists, www.nyscc.org, strives to increase and disseminate scientific information through meetings and publications. By promoting research in cosmetic science and industry, and by setting high ethical, professional and educational standards, we reach our goal of improving the qualifications of cosmetic scientists. Our mission is to further the interests and recognition of cosmetic scientists while maintaining the confidence of the public in the cosmetic and toiletries industry. The NYSCC Suppliers’ Day, September 30 – October 1, 2020, at the Javits Center in New York City, has become the most important annual event on the industry calendar in North America for beauty ingredients, formulations, and delivery innovations. It attracts the leading players in the market and has become the showcase for new product launches, and educational programming, on top of being an excellent networking opportunity. For more information and to attend visit: www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day.