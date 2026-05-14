NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2026 INDIE 360 Pavilion to Spotlight the Brands Expanding Beauty’s Frontiers

Beauty's Leading Ingredient & Formulation Event NYSCC Suppliers' Day: Breaking Beauty Boundaries with Science

Leading Ingredients Trade Show & Conference May 19 & 20 in New York, Showcases 16 Indie Founders Redefining Skincare, Wellness, and the Definition of Beauty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The INDIE 360 Pavilion, dedicated to spotlighting new-to-market indie beauty brands with novel ingredients, formulations, and unique concepts, returns to NYSCC Suppliers’ Day with a focused lineup of category creators expanding the definition of beauty.

Taking place May 19 & 20 at the Javits Center in New York, NYSCC Suppliers’ Day is the leading North American ingredients and raw materials event, drawing close to 700 exhibitors and more than 11,500 industry professionals from over 70 countries — its largest exhibit floor in show history.

Each year, the INDIE 360 Pavilion is curated around the trends shaping beauty’s next chapter, with a fresh roster chosen for innovation, founder vision, and category leadership. Recent alumni have earned major beauty magazine awards and secured placement at top-tier retailers. This year’s 16-brand cohort reflects beauty’s expansion into adjacent zones (oral, scalp, breast, outdoor), the rise of inside-out wellness and skin longevity, transdermal and absorption-led delivery, regenerative formulation, and a new wave of physician- and chemist-founded brands.

The INDIE 360 Pavilion is hosted and curated in partnership with ACCESS BEAUTY INSIDERS, led by industry veteran Daniela Ciocan, with the support of sponsor companies TAOS Inc., LBB Specialties, SkinScience Analytics, IMCD US, and Formuley.

The 2026 INDIE 360 Pavilion participants:

*Archie: personal care for the everyday body — functional, formulator-designed formulas with clinically proven performance, tackling the real-life concerns conventional brands politely ignore.

*AWARE: a professional scalp care brand from a mother-daughter duo, blending 40+ years of salon expertise with patent-pending science to support long-term scalp wellness without compromising salon-treated hair.

*Dr. Watson’s Haircare: a science-first clean beauty brand founded by a scientist whose FDA-collaborative testing exposed harmful cosmetic ingredients, now delivering clinically-inspired, high-performance formulas across hair, skin, and body.

*Eirwen: physician-formulated skincare merging Alaskan bio-resilience with medical expertise, using a bioactive transcutaneous delivery system to infuse native Tundra botanicals and Sugar Kelp for restored balance and luminosity.

*Half Past 8: wellness redefined through absorption-focused, time-release transdermal supplement patches for sleep, stress, and energy — no pills, powders, or prep. Wellness becomes a rhythm, not a task.

*INNERSOUL Beauty: a curated haven of gentle, clean beauty rooted in slowing down and self-love, where ritual meets radiance and a touch of glamour becomes the essence of empowerment.

*Missing In Action (MIA): a clean outdoor haircare brand whose first-of-its-kind HairBlock™ barrier serum defends color, curls, and extensions against sun, salt water, chlorine, and cold. Reef-compliant, vegan, texture-smart.

*Moringaia: a regenerative skincare brand from the Dominican Republic powered by moringa, the “miracle tree.” Minimally processed formulas deliver results while supporting reforestation and local communities.

*Nudora: an inside-out beauty system supporting gut, metabolism, and mood so that skin, energy, and glow on the outside actually last. Modern beauty, from within.

*OSSA: skincare for your mouth — the first fluoride-free oral care line powered by niacinamide and hyaluronan, formulated for gingival health and facial longevity. Because gums are skin too.

*QIQ Skincare: rapid-relief skincare for life’s daily insults — cuts, scrapes, bug bites, rashes, and whatever else — engineered to QIQ the painful, itchy, burn-y stuff fast.

*Rebel Queen: defiant curls, defined. Curl Control replaces mousse, gel, and curl cream in one hero product, fighting frizz and defining curls without artificial fragrance.

*Rêve + Roots: chemist-founded luxury beauty rooted in radical transparency. Each capsule transforms self-care into a sensorial escape, capturing the essence of a dream destination.

*SAVOIR™: the science of breast skincare — pioneering a new category with a patent-pending, clinically-informed formula. CEW Indie Skincare finalist, Inc. Female Founders 500 honoree, and CEW Visionary Award recipient.

*The Nine Aurora: a science-driven skincare brand built on the discovery of nine Skin Longevity Zones — regions where skin shows exceptional resilience — translating biological secrets into longevity-focused formulas.

Complements to INDIE 360 include:

-Catalyst Corner & Catalyst Club: A new NYSCC initiative serving as a launchpad for innovators shaping the future of ingredients, formulations and more. Catalyst Corner (Booth 1140) exhbitors include: A La Marke, Above Rinaldi, Best of the Year, ESSNTLS Labs, Formuley, Human Chemical, Pixelated Beauty Regulatory Consulting, Pure Beauty Labs, and The Charismatic Chemist. The Catalyst Club will hold a networking breakfast on Wednesday, May 20, 8:00 am

-Invite Only: Fireside Chat with Financial Leaders: Capital Confidence: Growth & Funding Strategies for Indie Beauty Founders & Start-Ups, moderated by JP Morgan Chase.

Recognized as the largest ingredients and formulation event in North America, NYSCC Suppliers’ Day brings together global leaders in cosmetic science, R&D, and product development. The Mainstage keynote series with Supergoop! And L’Oreal, serves as a cornerstone of the event, offering attendees access to influential brand perspectives shaping the future of beauty and personal care. This year’s event will also feature the largest exhibit floor in its history, with close to 700 exhibitors and more than 100 hours of scientific and marketing education designed to support professionals across the entire product development lifecycle—from formula to finish.

For more information and to register for Suppliers’ Day, visit: nyscc.org/suppliers-day

About NYSCC

The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) is the largest chapter of the SCC and a leading professional organization dedicated to the advancement of cosmetic science and technology. NYSCC provides education, technical programs, and networking opportunities for cosmetic chemists, formulators, product developers, marketers, students, and industry professionals. The organization’s flagship event, Suppliers’ Day, is the largest ingredients and formulation trade show and conference in North America. Through its programs and events, NYSCC supports scientific exchange, professional development, and the future growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry. Visit www.nyscc.org for more information.

About Access Beauty Insiders

Access Beauty Insiders is a beauty industry events, brand development, and strategic consulting company led by founder Daniela Ciocan, a recognized voice in indie and professional beauty. Through curation, partnerships, and platforms like the INDIE 360 Pavilion, Access Beauty Insiders connects emerging founders with the supply chain partners, retailers, press, and capital that scale brands.

Editor’s Note: To request a press badge for Suppliers’ Day and RSVP for INDIE 360 activities, contact: press@nyscc.org.

NYSCC Suppliers' Day Sizzle Reel

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.