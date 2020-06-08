UPDATE Middlesex Barracks - Missing Person
**** UPDATE ****
Ms. Flanders returned home safe this morning.
CASE#: 20A302316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2020, 2154 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 595 Brazier Rd, E. Montpelier
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police took a report of a missing person in E. Montpelier. Lois Flanders, 60, of E. Montpelier, had not returned home after going fishing. Flanders was last seen around 1130 hours at her residence and mid afternoon near McDonald's in Berlin. She is possibly driving a 2019 blue Ford Fusion with Vermont registration HNG230. If anyone has seen Flanders or her vehicle they are asked to call the State Police Barracks in Middlesex at 229-9191.
PHOTO ATTACHED: Yes
