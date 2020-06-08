Interior Designer Nina Williams Turns Dated House Into A Cozy Country French Home
Williams Works Closely with Clients to Ensure Detail is Meticulously Incorporated into Each Design to Create their Dream Home
This was an amazing project because I got to design every single aspect of this house.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nina Williams, founder of West Palm Beach area Nina Williams Interiors, recently completed her newest renovation project. The total redesign of an outdated home to a cozy country French home took about eight months and is proof that Nina Williams Interiors is committed to working with clients to ensure detail is meticulously incorporated into each design to provide clients with their dream homes.
Williams’ latest remodel started as the team gutted the house and removed the walls that originally separated the kitchen and family room. This change of floor plan allowed the team to add two large islands in the kitchen and make the downstairs an open concept living space.
“This was an amazing project because I got to design every single aspect of this house. Usually, clients ask to do a kitchen or a bathroom or one of the bedrooms or living spaces, but in this case, we changed every single thing in this house,” said Williams. “I was fortunate because my client and I were completely in agreement on how we wanted it to look, and she gave me complete creative freedom to design the kitchen, four bathrooms and select all the furniture, art and accessories that went into the design.”
The design team replaced the floors with hardwood and added shiplap and molding to most of the rooms to create a vintage backdrop. While redesigning the floor plan and interior of the entire home to transform it into a cozy country french home, Williams also curated the decorations for the home to give the space an authentic European feel.
“We spent many hours finding vintage oil paintings and traveled extensively to collect antiques and authentic details to give this home time-worn character,” added Williams. “I loved working on this project and it is my goal to complete many more farmhouses and beach houses in the West Palm Beach area, as these types of homes are truly my passion.”
Once the project was completed, the client was more than happy with the overall results and claimed that Williams should be “crowned the ‘Joanna Gaines of Wellington.’”
Nina Williams Interiors was founded on the principle that it should not be a privilege of the super-wealthy to have a beautiful, well-designed home. From turn-key design, kitchen and bath remodels and seasonal homes, Nina Williams Interiors strives to create functional and exceptional interiors.
To learn more about Nina Williams Interiors and get a quote, please visit www.NinaWilliamsInteriors.com
About Nina Williams Designs
Wellington-based interior designer Nina Williams was born in Europe and traveled extensively throughout her life. Developing an eye for classic European architecture as well as modern Scandinavian details she started incorporating her global vision into her interiors from the very beginning of her career. She spent 5 years in South Africa, absorbing the local colors and textures of sunburnt earth, wistful Savannah plains, energetic and vibrant market places and primitive local art created by skilled craftsmen in Africa.
Her love for cultural history and respect for architecture allows her to create the appropriate setting, re-imagining the client’s home as a sanctuary for contemporary living. Her interiors are as varied as the inspiration she draws from her client’s vision for a functional yet beautiful space.
