I 89 CLOSED

Interstate 89 is closed In the area of Exit 3 in both the northbound and southbound directions due to a Motor Vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.