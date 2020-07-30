Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Mississippi to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Better Compensation Result

"Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-for an unequaled focus on your compensation.” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the wife, adult son-daughter or a loved one of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with confirmed mesothelioma in Mississippi to please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can frequently exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers representing the person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he knows what he is doing when it comes to mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans and people with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Mississippi rolling the dice on their compensation. Before you retain the services of a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation individuals like this. Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is a much better deal than a 'free' booklet about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran, or person over 60 years old and you know he a had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982-please tell the doctors who are treating him about the asbestos exposure-if he is now in the hospital with suspected Coronavirus-COVID-19." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. https://Mississippi.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.