IP Sentinel partners with TeleMessage for Fingerprints WhatsApp monitoring Solution

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IP Sentinel, a leading information technology vendor for regulated firms, has announced a partnership with TeleMessage.

The partnership enables IP Sentinel’s automated monitoring and surveillance platform called “Fingerprint” to ingest WhatsApp messages and calls captured by TeleMessage to be and analyzed for suspicious activity.

With the increase in FCA regulated staff working from home, there is a surge in those employees utilizing their personal & mobile devices. Working from home involves the use of multiple devices including remote and mobile communications, especially WhatsApp which has become a common tool for information exchange. However, there has been no relaxation of the regulatory obligations, so this new working environment is creating new challenges for compliance officers.

The requirement to justify a trade or investment decision, or track a sales process while complying with a company data retention and surveillance policy poses a greater challenge to monitor and supervise when employees are working remotely. These issues are magnified when firms have implemented a BYOD (“bring your own device”) policy, and the firm is attempting to separate private from business communication; all added to a Firm who is already attempting to meet the FCA’s regulations, provide for supervision and enabling investigations.

The restrictions on the use of mobile devices, including WhatsApp communication, is an almost impossible challenge when employees are away from their desks and trading floors. We know that separating employees from their favorite communication channels, such as WhatsApp, during the workday is very unpopular and need to be constantly policed.

In order to allow firms to grant their employees access to WhatsApp while staying within the regulations on archiving, monitoring & supervision , IP Sentinel has partnered with TeleMessage, a leader in messaging and communications capture for compliance purposes.

TeleMessage enables financial firms to allow their staff to communicate freely via WhatsApp and other mobile channels whilst complying fully with FCA and MiFID II data requirements.

IP Sentinel’s Fingerprint secure cloud system automates the identification of suspicious communications and provides an integrated monitoring, investigation and case management solution which satisfy a regulated firm’s monitoring and archiving obligations.

Through this partnership, TeleMessage clients can integrate their WhatsApp communications with Fingerprint in real-time. This covers both corporate and BYOD phones for Android and iOS devices across all mobile carriers and allows the capture and supervision of WhatsApp chats and calls.

All mobile data from TeleMessage is then ingested, analysed, indexed, and archived within the Fingerprint platform in line with record-keeping obligations defined by global Regulators such as FCA, NFA, FINRA, MAS and in compliance with MiFID II, and GDPR. The data is made instantly available for use within Fingerprint for supervision of data.

Sean Morgan, Commercial Director IP Sentinel summarised the advantages of this partnership when he said

“...we are pleased to integrate TeleMessage’s WhatsApp and mobile capture solutions into the Fingerprint platform, providing our clients with the capabilities to use previously forbidden communication channels while addressing regulatory requirements related to mobile communication. Further, the ability to monitor mobile communications alongside multiple eCommunication channels such as eMail, Bloomberg and Voice calls is an opportunity to gain enhanced business insight.”

“We are excited about this joint offering with IP Sentinel,” said Guy Levit, CEO of TeleMessage. “Our complementary technologies offer UK-based financial firms flexible and compliant use of mobile communications, wherever they are, while controlling privacy and security and reducing operational complexity.”

The first customers to the use the WhatsApp Fingerprint monitoring service are firms that are with Mirabella, a regulatory hosting platform division of ACA Compliance Group.

Joe Vittoria CEO of Mirabella stated “We have invested heavily in our trading surveillance abilities, which are an integral part of our institutional level service. This has included voice and email recording. We are now delighted to be able to offer our customers the ability to use WhatsApp while maintaining our ability to monitor this important communication medium effectively.”



For further information, please contact:

Sean Morgan

Director – IP Sentinel

sean@ip-sentinel.com

+44 (0)20 3011 4145

About IP Sentinel:

IP Sentinel’s Fingerprint Platform transforms the process of identifying and preventing financial crime, suspicious activity, market abuse and employee wrongdoing into a systematized, automated and cost-effective compliance solution. For more information, visit: www.ip-sentinel.com.

About TeleMessage:

TeleMessage is widely recognized as an innovative messaging leader providing enterprises and mobile operators with mobility solutions and next-generation wireless communication technologies.

Founded in 1999, TeleMessage has been helping organizations of all sizes across industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, and network carriers globally to leverage the power of the mobile channel with our robust communications platform. The TeleMessage products portfolio includes: Mobile Archiver, Secure Enterprise Messaging and Mass Messaging. For more information, visit: www.telemessage.com.

