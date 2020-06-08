SafeCare Magazine Releases Fifth Anniversary Edition
Coronavirus: Made In China
The original pandemic sin is how warnings of ventilator and PPE shortages were ignored by the Obama-Biden Regime”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeCare magazine announced today the release of its fifth anniversary edition focusing on cause, effect, and exit of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Yisrael M Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO, The SafeCare Group
The main story is Pandamonium In The USA – how the Obama-Biden Regime ignored several warnings that the United States would experience a critical lack of ventilators and other lifesaving medical supplies if faced with a viral pandemic.
“The original pandemic sin is how warnings of ventilator and PPE shortages were ignored by the Obama-Biden Regime,” said The SafeCare Group CEO, Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA. "Subsequently, while Congress conducted a sham Impeachment coup d'état that weakened America, the communists of China orchestrated the coup de grâce to kill off Americans."
Beginning with SafeCare Coronavirus Timeline, this special edition highlights the role of Congressional Brinkmanship and how it enabled the pandemic as Congress did not fulfill its obligations to protect Americans under S.1379. This issue also devotes several other articles to the pandemic topic:
• Coronavirus Testing
• Occupational Hazard Covid
• Race, Income, and Coronavirus
• San Francisco Covid Plan
• Peak of the Plague
• How to Exit the Shutdown
To celebrate this special fifth anniversary edition, the magazine also refreshed its online presence with several new sections added with:
• World Beat
• CEO’s Pen
• Editor’s Picks
• Hospital Stories
The SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHospital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCare Hospitals.com rankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform known as Intelligent Healthcare™ PAAS by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities. SafeCare AI® Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft® SAAS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and this is it’s 10th anniversary.
