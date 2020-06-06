STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Deceased man found in Chester identified following autopsy

CHESTER, Vt. (Saturday, June 6, 2020) — The victim whose body was discovered Thursday, June 4, 2020, in a creek near Wymans Falls Road in Chester has been positively identified as Joshua A. Webster, 39, of Springfield.

Mr. Webster had been reported missing in March to the Hartford Police Department. Subsequent investigation into his disappearance included the Chester Police Department and the Vermont State Police.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause and manner of Mr. Webster’s death are pending toxicology. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

***Initial news release, 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Chester.

The Vermont State Police was notified at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, that a badly decomposed body had been located along Wymans Falls Road in Chester.

The investigation is in its initial stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have responded to process the scene and investigate the circumstances. The Chester Police Department also is assisting.

There is no indication to suggest a threat to public safety.

The body will be transported Friday, June 5, to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Updates will be provided when additional information is available.

- 30 -