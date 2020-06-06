Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,997 in the last 365 days.

Deceased man found in Chester identified following autopsy

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Deceased man found in Chester identified following autopsy

CHESTER, Vt. (Saturday, June 6, 2020) — The victim whose body was discovered Thursday, June 4, 2020, in a creek near Wymans Falls Road in Chester has been positively identified as Joshua A. Webster, 39, of Springfield.

 

Mr. Webster had been reported missing in March to the Hartford Police Department. Subsequent investigation into his disappearance included the Chester Police Department and the Vermont State Police.

 

An autopsy was performed Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause and manner of Mr. Webster’s death are pending toxicology. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating the discovery of human remains in the town of Chester.

The Vermont State Police was notified at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, that a badly decomposed body had been located along Wymans Falls Road in Chester.

 

The investigation is in its initial stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, have responded to process the scene and investigate the circumstances. The Chester Police Department also is assisting.

There is no indication to suggest a threat to public safety.

 

The body will be transported Friday, June 5, to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine cause and manner of death.

 

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

Updates will be provided when additional information is available.

- 30 -

 

 

You just read:

Deceased man found in Chester identified following autopsy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.