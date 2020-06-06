Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102387

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper V. Valenti                         

STATION:  Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2020 at 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 104.8, Georgia

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Austin                                          

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 5, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours, South Burlington Police Department Officers observed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 89 North, near mile marker 104.8, in the Town of George. It was discovered there was a dispute occurring between the occupants of the vehicle. One of the occupants was identified as Ryan Austin, 24, of Saint Albans.

It was learned Austin was violating his conditions of release. Vermont State Police Troopers arrived on scene. Austin was issued a citation and provided a courtesy ride where he was then released to a sober party.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2020           

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

