Williston Barracks / Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102387
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: June 5, 2020 at 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, MM 104.8, Georgia
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Ryan Austin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 5, 2020 at approximately 2230 hours, South Burlington Police Department Officers observed what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 89 North, near mile marker 104.8, in the Town of George. It was discovered there was a dispute occurring between the occupants of the vehicle. One of the occupants was identified as Ryan Austin, 24, of Saint Albans.
It was learned Austin was violating his conditions of release. Vermont State Police Troopers arrived on scene. Austin was issued a citation and provided a courtesy ride where he was then released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 10, 2020
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.