Williston Barracks/ DUI #1 & Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 2052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dukes Road & Ober Hill Road, Johnson, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Gavin Judd
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/5/2020 at approximately 2052 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 85 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 100C in Johnson. The operator, Gavin Judd (23) of Johnson, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Judd under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Lamoille Criminal Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2020 0830 hours
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.