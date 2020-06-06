Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ DUI #1 & Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A102385          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION:  Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 2052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dukes Road & Ober Hill Road, Johnson, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Gavin Judd                                            

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/5/2020 at approximately 2052 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 85 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 100C in Johnson. The operator, Gavin Judd (23) of Johnson, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Judd under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Lamoille Criminal Court for the above offenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/22/2020 0830 hours         

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

