Williston Barracks/ DUI #1 & Excessive Speed

CASE#: 20A102385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020 2052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dukes Road & Ober Hill Road, Johnson, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Gavin Judd

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 6/5/2020 at approximately 2052 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling at 85 mph in a 50 mph zone on Route 100C in Johnson. The operator, Gavin Judd (23) of Johnson, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Judd under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morristown Police Department for processing. He was later released with a citation to appear before Lamoille Criminal Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/2020 0830 hours

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.