Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102514

Trooper Tyler Noyes

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 @ 09:24 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South Mile Marker 25.2, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Mati C. Zoffoli

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/05/2020 at approximately 09:24 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on I-91 south near mile marker 25.2 in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont. The operator of the disabled vehicle was reportedly jumping in and out of traffic and harassing motorists who had stopped to assist the vehicle. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 2008 Honda Fit parked in the breakdown lane.

During the investigation, it was determined that Mati C. Zoffoli was the operator of the above vehicle. Zoffoli was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. Zoffoli was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing.

Zoffoli was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 25, 2020 at 01:30 om to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2020 @ 01:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

