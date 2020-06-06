Westminster Barracks / DUI-Drugs, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 20B102514
Trooper Tyler Noyes
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 @ 09:24 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South Mile Marker 25.2, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Drugs, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Mati C. Zoffoli
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/05/2020 at approximately 09:24 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a disabled motor vehicle on I-91 south near mile marker 25.2 in the Town of Westminster (Windham County), Vermont. The operator of the disabled vehicle was reportedly jumping in and out of traffic and harassing motorists who had stopped to assist the vehicle. Vermont State Police arrived on scene and observed a 2008 Honda Fit parked in the breakdown lane.
During the investigation, it was determined that Mati C. Zoffoli was the operator of the above vehicle. Zoffoli was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct. Zoffoli was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing.
Zoffoli was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 25, 2020 at 01:30 om to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2020 @ 01:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
