News Release - Burglary - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A501664

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Amy LeClair / Sargent Debra Munson                            

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05-14-20 Sometime during the day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Andersonville Road in Glover VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Kassidy Limlaw

AGE: 20 y/o

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05-14-20 VSP-Derby Barracks received a call from Kassidy Limlaw of Andersonville Road in Glover VT advising someone had broken into her residence and stolen her new puppy.  Limlaw’s puppy is a mix of Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog.  The puppy had been in a maroon colored plastic crate inside one of the bedrooms.  Upon her return back to the residence, the puppy and the crate were gone and in its place was a small pile of ashes.  Limlaw also reported a couple of weeks prior to that one of her cats went missing.  It is believed the ashes were not the missing pets.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Corporal Amy LeClair at VSP-Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  Photos of Limlaw's two missing pets are attached.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-4739

 

