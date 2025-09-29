St Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4008625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hastings, Trooper Santic, Trooper Aremburg, Trooper Rodzel, Sergeant Pohlman, Sergeant Maurice, K9 Borys
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 28, 2025, at approximately 1218 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Newbury
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Jamie Woodman
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT/NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 28, 2025, at approximately 1218 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to US Route 5 in Newbury for a report of a wanted person in the area. While searching for the wanted person, Troopers located Jamie Woodman at the shoreline of the Connecticut River. Woodman was found to have an Extraditable Warrant from New Hampshire for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When Troopers attempted to take Woodman into custody, he jumped into the river to evade arrest.
Over the course of the following several hours, Woodman swam down the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont. Law enforcement from both states made a perimeter along the Connecticut River until additional resources could arrive. Members of the New Hampshire State Police, Haverhill PD, New Hampshire Fish and Game were able to utilize a boat to ultimately take Woodman into custody.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
