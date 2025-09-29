St Johnsbury Barracks / Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4008625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hastings, Trooper Santic, Trooper Aremburg, Trooper Rodzel, Sergeant Pohlman, Sergeant Maurice, K9 Borys

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: September 28, 2025, at approximately 1218 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Newbury

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Jamie Woodman

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT/NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 28, 2025, at approximately 1218 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to US Route 5 in Newbury for a report of a wanted person in the area. While searching for the wanted person, Troopers located Jamie Woodman at the shoreline of the Connecticut River. Woodman was found to have an Extraditable Warrant from New Hampshire for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When Troopers attempted to take Woodman into custody, he jumped into the river to evade arrest.

Over the course of the following several hours, Woodman swam down the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont. Law enforcement from both states made a perimeter along the Connecticut River until additional resources could arrive. Members of the New Hampshire State Police, Haverhill PD, New Hampshire Fish and Game were able to utilize a boat to ultimately take Woodman into custody.

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111