TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION - US ROUTE 5 AND VT ROUTE 14 COVENTRY

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that US Route 5 near intersection of VT route 14 Coventry is going to be closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Derby