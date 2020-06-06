Derby/Crash/DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A502016
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 @ 2002 hours
STREET: Cross St
TOWN: Orleans
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: James Marcy
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Impala
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end
INJURIES: minor, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North County Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/05/2020 at approximately 2002 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a one vehicle crash into a building on Cross Street in the Town of
Orleans, VT. Orleans EMS and Fire, Wrights towing also responded to assist. Upon
troopers arrival, the operator was identified as James Marcy. Marcy reported an
injury to his ankle but refused ambulance transport to the hospital. The front
seat passenger complained of non-life threatening injuries and was transported
to North Country Hospital for precautions. Marcy reported losing control of the
vehicle before crashing into a commercial building. Marcy exhibited signs of
impairment and after investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Marcy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later
released on a citation.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/2020 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
