Derby/Crash/DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A502016                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 @ 2002 hours

STREET: Cross St

TOWN: Orleans

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: James Marcy

AGE:  58   

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end

INJURIES: minor, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North County Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/05/2020 at approximately 2002 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a one vehicle crash into a building on Cross Street in the Town of

Orleans, VT. Orleans EMS and Fire, Wrights towing also responded to assist. Upon

troopers arrival, the operator was identified as James Marcy. Marcy reported an

injury to his ankle but refused ambulance transport to the hospital. The front

seat passenger complained of non-life threatening injuries and was transported

to North Country Hospital for precautions. Marcy reported losing control of the

vehicle before crashing into a commercial building. Marcy exhibited signs of

impairment and after investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Marcy was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later

released on a citation.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/23/2020 @ 0830 hours

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

