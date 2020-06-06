Derby Barracks / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20a502018
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/5/20 @ 2055 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Road
TOWN: Derby, VT
ACCUSED: Mark Thomann
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
ON the above date and time, Derby based state police were advised by US Border Patrol one of their agents was out with a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on Valley Road in Derby. Upon speaking with the sole occupant and operator, Mark Thomann, the US Border Patrol Agent observed signs of impairment and contacted VSP. Upon VSP arrival, Thomann was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, processed at the barracks, and released on citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/20
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL:n/a
MUG SHOT: N
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881