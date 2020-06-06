Derby Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20a502018

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/5/20 @ 2055 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Road

TOWN: Derby, VT

ACCUSED: Mark Thomann

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morgan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

ON the above date and time, Derby based state police were advised by US Border Patrol one of their agents was out with a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on Valley Road in Derby. Upon speaking with the sole occupant and operator, Mark Thomann, the US Border Patrol Agent observed signs of impairment and contacted VSP. Upon VSP arrival, Thomann was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, processed at the barracks, and released on citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/20

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL:n/a

MUG SHOT: N

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881