Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,226 in the last 365 days.

ST.ALBANS/DUI/CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI

 

CASE#: 20A202360                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/05/20 1227 hours

STREET: 345 Duffy Hill Road

TOWN: Enosburgh Town

 

OPERATOR: Rebecca Salerno

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen 

VEHICLE MODEL: SUV

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 06/05/20, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to 345 Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh for a reported traffic crash involving a single-vehicle. 

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound at an unknown speed. The vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side.  The operator was able to exit the vehicle with assistance from Enosburgh Town Fire.

The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for further treatment.  The operator, Salerno, was processed and cited for DUI.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 1000 hours

Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.

 

Corporal Eric Patno

St. Albans State Police Barracks

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

ST.ALBANS/DUI/CRASH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.