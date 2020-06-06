ST.ALBANS/DUI/CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI
CASE#: 20A202360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/05/20 1227 hours
STREET: 345 Duffy Hill Road
TOWN: Enosburgh Town
OPERATOR: Rebecca Salerno
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: SUV
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/05/20, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to 345 Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh for a reported traffic crash involving a single-vehicle.
A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound at an unknown speed. The vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side. The operator was able to exit the vehicle with assistance from Enosburgh Town Fire.
The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for further treatment. The operator, Salerno, was processed and cited for DUI.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 1000 hours
Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.
Corporal Eric Patno
St. Albans State Police Barracks
802-524-5993