ST.ALBANS/DUI/CRASH

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/DUI

CASE#: 20A202360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/05/20 1227 hours

STREET: 345 Duffy Hill Road

TOWN: Enosburgh Town

OPERATOR: Rebecca Salerno

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: SUV

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/05/20, at approximately 1227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to 345 Duffy Hill Road in the Town of Enosburgh for a reported traffic crash involving a single-vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound at an unknown speed. The vehicle went off the road and rolled several times before coming to rest on the passenger side. The operator was able to exit the vehicle with assistance from Enosburgh Town Fire.

The operator was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for further treatment. The operator, Salerno, was processed and cited for DUI.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2020 1000 hours

Superior Court Franklin Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.

