Construction projects in Thief River Falls are underway (June 5, 2020)

10 different projects taking place in the surrounding area

BEMIDJI, Minn. – MnDOT, Pennington County and Red Lake Watershed have a combined total of 10 construction projects in the Thief River Falls area this summer. Many projects are well underway and MnDOT reminds motorists to use caution and follow signs in construction zones. Updates on each project, as well as project websites are listed below.

Construct three roundabouts, frontage road and multi-use trail between Hwy 59 and Kinney Avenue

This projects is in Stage 1 and currently removing the surface from Kinney Avenue to Brooks Avenue. Motorists are currently detoured onto First Street West.

Replace culvert west of the intersection with Hwy 59

Once this project begins, motorists will detour onto 190th Street Northeast and County Road 14

Resurface between Hwy 219 and Pennington County Road 18 east of Thief River Falls

This project is scheduled to begin in August.

Construct roundabout at the intersection with Pennington County Road 8 and County Road 16

Crews continue removal of surface and prepare for installation of curb and gutter.

Replace culvert south of Pennington County Road 7

Detour beginning on June 11. Motorists will use County Road 3, County Road 20 and Hwy 59.

Resurface between Thief River Falls and St. Hilaire

Motorists can expect shoulder closures along Hwy 32 as culvert installation begins June 8.

Pedestrian improvements in St. Hilaire

Crews are replacing sidewalks as well as curb and cutter in St. Hillaire. Motorists can expect lane closures with a flagger.

Connect road with the construction of a new bridge over the Red Lake River

Crews continue working on pouring abutments and construction of the new bridge. There are no traffic impacts.

Construct roundabout at Pennington Avenue South/Pennington County Road 17 near Challenger Elementary

Beginning June 8, subgrade will be removed. The intersection is currently closed and a detour is in place. Detour onto Greenwood Street, Hwy 59 and 140th Street Northeast.

Construct a diversion channel and drainage infrastructure on the west side of Thief River Falls. Underground storm sewer will be installed along Barzen Avenue and Greenwood Street, along with a new sanitary sewer.

Motorists can expect lane closures along Greenwood Street, Oakland Park Road, and Hwy 32

The projects will not all begin at once. MnDOT and its partners have worked together to combine and stage detours to lessen the overall impact on motorists.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Visit the MnDOT website to learn more about each of the projects, find detour maps and sign up for email updates at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls or join the MnDOT northwest Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnorthwest

