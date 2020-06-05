Fort Pierce Police Officers Arrested after FDLE investigation

For Immediate Release June 5, 2020 FORT PIERCE, Fla. – An FDLE investigation of the actions of two Fort Pierce police officers has resulted in the arrest of Officer Albert Eckrode for charges of felony battery, official misconduct and false report of commission of crime, and of Officer Monica Frederic for a charge of false report of commission of crime. On February 21, 2020, the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) asked FDLE to investigate allegations of unlawful use-of-force by one of their officers against an individual being held at a Fort Pierce area hospital. Members of FPPD reported the incident to supervisors on February 20. The investigation found that the individual in custody made verbal threats and used racial epithets against an officer, and her fellow officer subsequently struck that person several times about the head and face, causing injury. FDLE agents questioned the victim, as well as several police and civilian witnesses, and examined video footage from the hospital. Both officers surrendered to authorities on June 4 and remain suspended pending the outcome of the case. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001