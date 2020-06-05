US 75 Construction Update

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a new phase of construction will begin June 12 on US 75 in Sherman, Texas, between Park Avenue and North Travis Street.

This phase of construction will create several improvements to a two-mile stretch of US 75, including main lanes, overpasses and frontage roads, officials said.

As this phase of construction begins, US 75 frontage roads will be reduced to one lane of travel in both directions to allow installation of temporary shoring, culvert extensions and pavement improvements. To lessen the impact on traffic, this work will progress from Park Avenue to Lamar Street for about two weeks and then proceed from Lamar Street to North Travis Street.

Once frontage road construction has progressed, northbound US 75 mainlane traffic from Park Avenue to North Travis Street will be temporarily detoured to the northbound frontage road to accommodate road work on US 75 main lanes and the construction of new traffic lanes, officials said.

Similar work will occur concurrently on southbound US 75. During this phase of construction two lanes of US 75 in both directions will detour onto frontage roads. Mainlane traffic will be separated from frontage road traffic by temporary concrete barriers, officials said.

In addition to these improvements, overpasses at Park Avenue, Center Street, Lamar Street, Houston Street, Washington Street and North Travis street will be rebuilt. A new overpass will be built at South Travis Street. Each overpass will temporarily close for construction once mainlane traffic work reaches its location. Public notices will be issued as an alert well in advance of each overpass closure, officials said.

While this new phase of construction is underway on US 75, officials advise drivers to be aware of road crews on the highway, expect some delays, and plan their commutes in advance. This construction and any temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.