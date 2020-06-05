Royalton Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201736
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 at 10:17 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Hancock, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Protection Order and Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Steven McGuffin
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
Hancock, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/05/20 at approximately 1017 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks
received a report that Steven McGuffin had violated an Abuse Prevention order by
entering a residence from which he was prohibited by the court from entering.
After subsequent investigation, McGuffin was issued a citation to appear in
Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/05/2020 at 0830 hours to
answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.