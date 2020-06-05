Royalton Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B201736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 at 10:17 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Protection Order and Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Steven McGuffin

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Hancock, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/05/20 at approximately 1017 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

received a report that Steven McGuffin had violated an Abuse Prevention order by

entering a residence from which he was prohibited by the court from entering.

After subsequent investigation, McGuffin was issued a citation to appear in

Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/05/2020 at 0830 hours to

answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.