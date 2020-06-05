Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,228 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201736

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020 at 10:17 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 125 Hancock, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Protection Order and Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Steven McGuffin                                      

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

Hancock, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/05/20 at approximately 1017 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks

received a report that Steven McGuffin had violated an Abuse Prevention order by

entering a residence from which he was prohibited by the court from entering.

After subsequent investigation, McGuffin was issued a citation to appear in

Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/05/2020 at 0830 hours to

answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/05/2020           

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.