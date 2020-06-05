RE: US Route 5- Dummerston
Route 5 is now back open
From: Stevens, Skylar <Skylar.Stevens@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, June 5, 2020 4:20 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Westminster <DPS.VSPWestminster@vermont.gov> Subject: US Route 5- Dummerston
Traffic alert – Us Route 5, East-West to School House Rd, Dummerston
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
East – West Road to School House Rd is shut down at this time do to a motor vehicle accident
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully