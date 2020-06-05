Hwy 19 downtown New Prague construction starts June 15 (June 5, 2020)

Detour will be in place until fall, removed for the winter and resume in 2021

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists traveling Highway 19 through New Prague can expect a detour beginning Monday, June 15 as a major reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown begins. A detour for Highway 19 traffic will remain in place until the end of the construction season and resume again in 2021, but access to the business district will be provided throughout the project.

The detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

