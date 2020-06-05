Vibe Announces First Annual “Community Vibes” Event Sunday, June 7th, 2020 11am-5pm • 455 Capital Mall • Sacramento, CA
First Annual “Community Vibes” Event Sunday, June 7th, 2020 11am-5pm 455 Capital Mall, Sacramento, CA”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE)(OTC:VBSCF) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a Sacramento based, vertically integrated cannabis retailer and marijuana cultivator is organizing a pop-up initiative in downtown Sacramento where its employees are pitching in to assist with clean-up efforts in the community, and providing supplies to assist with rebuilding.
— Vibe By California
The pop-up initiative is looking for volunteers to assist with the clean up of damages to downtown. Along with spreading good vibes to allow the community to heal together. The “Community Vibes” event, hosted by Vibe, will be held as below:
Location: 455 Capital Mall, Sacramento, CA
Date: Sunday, June 7th, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Details: Instagram @vibebycalifornia
Contact: goodvibes@vibebycalifornia.com
Volunteers are encouraged to bring snacks, water, garbage bags, hand sanitizer and basic tools to assist with clean up tasks. Follow Vibe by California on Instagram to keep up with community events at www.instagram.com/vibebycalifornia/ for updates on Community Vibes and other initiatives. Volunteers looking to provide support or those interested in performing, please email Katie at goodvibes@vibebycalifornia.com. Drewskis Food Trucks will be onsite and refreshments will be provided courtesy of Vibe and thanks to the generous donations from our partners: Ember Valley, Moxie, Matt’s High Soda, Nectr and more to come.
About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery, and online sales. The Company’s management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. For more information, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any State securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable State securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the knowledge of Vibe Bioscience Ltd., there are to date a total of 33 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. Federal law. Strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Vibe Bioscience Ltd. of liability under the U.S. Federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any Federal proceeding, which may be brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Any such proceedings brought against Vibe Bioscience Ltd. may adversely affect its operations and financial performance.
Contact Information
Company Contact:
Mark Waldron, CEO
Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE
Email: info@vibebycalifornia.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Glen Nelson
Phone: +1 833-420-VIBE x 107
Email: ir@vibebycalifornia.com
Website: www.vibebycalifornia.com
Michal Holub
Vibe Bioscience Ltd.
+1 833-420-8423
email us here