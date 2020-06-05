Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Request for information

LIKENESS ONLY

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE / REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

        

CASE#: 20A202355

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/5/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harvest Equipment, RT 78 in Highgate, VT

 

 

The St. Albans Barracks is looking for anyone with information regarding a theft of two (2) John Deere x580s that occurred the night of 6/4/2020 or the morning of 6/5/2020. The picture attached is of likeness only. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 8025245993.

St. Albans Barracks // Request for information

