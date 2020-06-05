Mississippi Lottery Corporation Reopens Claims Center-New precautions in place

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the reopening of its Claims Center starting Monday, June 8, 2020. The Claims Center is located at 1080 River Oaks Drive, Building B-100, Flowood, MS, 39232.

Due to ongoing health concerns surrounding the COVID19 pandemic, the MLC has established additional safety precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the public and its employees.

“We are looking forward to seeing our winners in person again,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Some players have taken advantage of our mail-in claims program, which has always been available for player convenience, while others have been waiting for us to reopen. Winners should anticipate the process taking longer than under normal conditions.”

The MLC Claims Center will open under these guidelines, beginning Monday, June 8, 2020:

The Claims Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No one will be allowed to enter the building prior to 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Only one claimant at a time will be allowed inthe Claims Center to honor proper social distancing during the claims process.

will be allowed inthe Claims Center to honor proper social distancing during the claims process. Other claimants and companions will be required to wait outside in their vehicle until called or texted.

Upon arrival, winners will be required to sign in and provide a cell phone number which we will use to call or text them when the MLC Claims staff is ready to work on their claim.

Anyone entering the Claims Center should wear a mask/facial covering . To protect your safety, lottery employees handling claims will be wearing personal protective equipment including mask or facial/covering and gloves.

. To protect your safety, lottery employees handling claims will be wearing personal protective equipment including mask or facial/covering and gloves. In an effort to expedite the process, please complete a claim form ahead of time and have all proper identification on-hand at the time of arrival. See link for claims form and instructions: https://www.mslotteryhome.com/players/how-to-claim-your-prize-winnings/.

As a reminder, valid prize claims valued up to $99,999.99 may still be mailed into headquarters.

