Construction at Hwy 200 Whipholt Roadside Parking Area begins June 22 (June 5, 2020)

Project will not affect traffic along Hwy 200

Bemidji, Minn. –MnDOT will be performing improvements to the roadside parking area along Hwy 200 near Whipholt beginning June 22. The project will not affect traffic on Highway 200, but it will impact users of the boat launch and beach area. The boat launch is expected to be closed from June 24 through July 2.

This project, located on a sandy beach on the south shore of Leech Lake, will restore the stone overlook wall, improve interpretive elements and signage, repave the access road and parking area (within the existing paved area limits) and add plantings , picnic tables and a portable toilet screen. The site is within the Leech Lake Reservation along Highway 200 just to the east of the Town of Whipholt.

The project is expected to last through late August, weather permitting. For more information, and to sign up for project email updates, visit the website at mndot.gov/roadsides/historic/projects.html. Chad Eklund is the MnDOT Project Manager and can be reached at 218-755-6534 or chad.eklund@state.mn.us.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

###