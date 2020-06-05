Fairway Street to be temporarily closed beginning Monday for construction project

Construction continues on the I-94 Business Loop in Dickinson from I-94 (exit 59) to 8th Street. Beginning Monday, June 8, Fairway Street will be temporarily closed at the intersection of the Dickinson I-94 Business Loop. During this time, through traffic will not be allowed on Fairway at the intersection of 23rd Ave West.

A detour will be in place for use at 8th Street West. This closure is expected to be in place until the end of June.

Construction will include:

Construction of a shared use path along the east side of the roadway from 8 th Street to the Interchange

Street to the Interchange Construction of a pedestrian bridge alongside the overpass to the east, connecting the path to the north side of the interchange

Pedestrian ramps, drainage improvement and paving at the intersection Fairway St. and I-94 Business Loop

During Construction: