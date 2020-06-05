Fairway Street to be temporarily closed beginning Monday for construction project
Construction continues on the I-94 Business Loop in Dickinson from I-94 (exit 59) to 8th Street. Beginning Monday, June 8, Fairway Street will be temporarily closed at the intersection of the Dickinson I-94 Business Loop. During this time, through traffic will not be allowed on Fairway at the intersection of 23rd Ave West.
A detour will be in place for use at 8th Street West. This closure is expected to be in place until the end of June.
Construction will include:
- Construction of a shared use path along the east side of the roadway from 8th Street to the Interchange
- Construction of a pedestrian bridge alongside the overpass to the east, connecting the path to the north side of the interchange
- Pedestrian ramps, drainage improvement and paving at the intersection Fairway St. and I-94 Business Loop
- During Construction:
- Traffic speeds will be reduced to 65 mph on I-94
- Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic as needed
- Single lane and shoulder closures near the Business Loop Interchange
- Detour in place at the intersection of 23rd Ave West The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.
- The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020.