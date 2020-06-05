High, swift water conditions create risks for recreationists

Recreation News

Friday, June 05, 2020

The tragic drowning of a Great Falls man who was swimming in Belt Creek near the Sluice Boxes area on Wednesday is a good reminder for swimmers, boaters, floaters and anglers to use caution in and near the water.

Water levels are higher and swifter in rivers throughout Montana due to spring runoff, and recreationists should be aware of extra risks that come with high flows. These conditions can change rapidly, creating new and hidden hazards for boaters. Water temperatures are also especially cold this time of year, which increases the risk of hypothermia.

Even if you’re on shore, keep water safety and rescue equipment with you, including life jackets, floatation devices and throw ropes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that “every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States.”

Here are some tips to keep you safe when you’re on the water:

Using the proper size and type of life jacket is crucial for all swimmers to be safe while recreating. To properly fit a life jacket, hold your arms straight up over your head and ask a friend to grasp the tops of the arm openings and gently pull up. Make sure there is no excess room above the openings and that the jacket does not ride up over your chin or face.