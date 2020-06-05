Advertising, toys and historic objects, many of them Canadian, will be in Miller & Miller's June 20 online-only auction

Kuntz tin lithographed beer tray made in Canada and featuring a St. Bernard dog graphic, highly detailed, 13 inches in diameter, with exceptional color and gloss (est. CA$6,000-$7,000).

Canadian J.M. Fortier Cigar framed lithograph from the 1890s, in a 35 ½ inch by 27 ½ inch gilt plaster frame, marked “Heffron & Phelps, Lithographers” (N.Y.) (est. CA$3,000-$5,000).

American Coca-Cola school policeman sign from the 1950s, 60 inches tall, the “fishtail” logo version, two lithographed metal panels standing on a cast metal base (est. CA$2,500-$3,500).