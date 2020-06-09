Behind-the-Scenes Virtual Art Fair
Meet twelve artists who will show you their behind-the-scenes inner sanctums.
Just the making is sustenance itself. An awe and wonder that lingers.”OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet a group of 12 professional artists who make their living by selling their work at Fine Art Festivals throughout the country. They thrive on meeting their patrons face-to-face and value the opportunity to establish relationships, both proving to be an impossibility right now. They are a motivated, resilient, and unique group who choose to sell their work under highly unpredictable circumstances. Many miles of travel, up-in-the-air show schedules, challenging weather, and unforeseeable sales are just a few examples of what these artists face every time they do a show. It is their mastery at unpredictability that has motivated them to regroup in what they are calling the first Behind-The-Scenes-Virtual Art Fair.
— Jack Charney
With the cancellation of shows and the uncertainty of the times, this group is excited and eager to offer you a very special online opportunity. Not only will you meet them and view their artwork that is for sale, you will get a view into their behind-the-scenes inner sanctums. You will experience their studios, darkrooms, workshops and woodshops, all through a singular and in-depth interview presented by professional news producer and anchor, Ned Wicker. Ned will lead you through the spaces in which the magic of their creativity and hard work evolve. He invites you to step into their studios and see where their creativity is taking them.
Please join these artists who have not lost their passion to create, but have lost the human element of interacting with you, their customer. “To live a life of meaning, we all must be able to go out on a limb sometime.” said Jack Charney, a ceramic artist living in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In addition to a ceramicist, you’ll meet a blacksmith, fiber artist, photographer, woodworker, book artist, printmaker, furniture makers and painters. Instead of embarking on their summer journeys to you, they invite you to join them in Wisconsin, Michigan, California, Missouri, Ohio, New Mexico, and Colorado. They understand that art buyers have a curiosity about the work they purchase, and that patrons love to hear stories about the inspiration behind a piece and how it was made. They look forward to meeting you and sharing a glimpse into their creative worlds. The first annual Behind-the-Scenes-Virtual-Art Fair, June 19-21, 2020.
