St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A402721

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 6/4/20 at 2148 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, E. Burke

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: John Berrelli

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Burke, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Camp Road in Burke for the report of an assault. Further investigation revealed John Berrelli assaulted a member of the household. Berrelli was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks, and was later released on court ordered conditions to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/20

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time..