St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402721
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/4/20 at 2148 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, E. Burke
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: John Berrelli
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Burke, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E. Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Camp Road in Burke for the report of an assault. Further investigation revealed John Berrelli assaulted a member of the household. Berrelli was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks, and was later released on court ordered conditions to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/20
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time..