NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH SEEKING INFORMATION FROM PUBLIC

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B501369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Rob Helm                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2020, 2100 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester.

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                                              

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/04/2020 at approximately 2100 Hours the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a “hit and run” crash on Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester. The vehicle struck a juvenile riding a bicycle and fled from the scene without stopping to render aid or identify themselves. The cyclist was tended to by Brandon Area Rescue, and was transported to Porter Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The juvenile stated the vehicle that fled was a silver car, possibly a Honda and was headed north toward Fern Lake Rd. No further description could be provided.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit information through the following website: http://www.vtips.info.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by Brandon Area Rescue.

 

