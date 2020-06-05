NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH SEEKING INFORMATION FROM PUBLIC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Rob Helm
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2020, 2100 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester.
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/04/2020 at approximately 2100 Hours the Vermont State Police were contacted regarding a “hit and run” crash on Lake Dunmore Rd. in the Town of Leicester. The vehicle struck a juvenile riding a bicycle and fled from the scene without stopping to render aid or identify themselves. The cyclist was tended to by Brandon Area Rescue, and was transported to Porter Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The juvenile stated the vehicle that fled was a silver car, possibly a Honda and was headed north toward Fern Lake Rd. No further description could be provided.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919. Those wishing to remain anonymous can also submit information through the following website: http://www.vtips.info.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Brandon Area Rescue.