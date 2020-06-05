St. Johnsbury Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and More
CASE#: 20A402720
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: June 5, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairground Rd, Bradford
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Dani Frilette
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lisbon, NH
VICTIM: Timothy Okeefe
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 5, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported stabbing on Fairground Rd in Bradford. Troopers arrived to the scene and learned that Dani Frilette (40) threw a knife and struck Timothy Okeefe (27), causing injury. Frilette also attempted to stab a previous household member, but no injuries resulted. Frilette fled the scene and is believed to be in New Hampshire at this time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.