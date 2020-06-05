St. Johnsbury Barracks - 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and More

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A402720

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: June 5, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairground Rd, Bradford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Dani Frilette

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lisbon, NH

VICTIM: Timothy Okeefe

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 5, 2020 at approximately 2048 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to a reported stabbing on Fairground Rd in Bradford. Troopers arrived to the scene and learned that Dani Frilette (40) threw a knife and struck Timothy Okeefe (27), causing injury. Frilette also attempted to stab a previous household member, but no injuries resulted. Frilette fled the scene and is believed to be in New Hampshire at this time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.