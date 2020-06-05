How to Set up a Simple, Cost-Effective Remote Video Workflow - a 30 minute case study, now on YouTube

axle ai, Cloudian and FileCatalyst logos Diagram of remote workflow components for the media industry axle ai's browser front end for remote media access is demonstrated in the webinar

axle ai has partnered with fellow technology leaders Cloudian and FileCatalyst for a webinar on remote workflows for the media industry

We've teamed up with both these phenomenal companies at customer sites, and have seen the power of their technology; Cloudian’s scale out storage, and FileCatalyst’s accelerated file transfer.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axle ai has partnered with fellow technology leaders Cloudian and FileCatalyst to present a joint webinar on remote workflows for the media industry, a topic that has seen unprecedented interest since the advent of COVID-19. The webinar was presented by Chris Bailey, CEO of FileCatalyst; David Phillips, Principal Architect for M&E at Cloudian, and Sam Bogoch and Patrice Gouttebel, CEO and VP of Product Management at axle ai. They cover a use case recently implemented at one of axle’s European customers, a major telecommunications company.

The YouTube clip is 30 minutes long and includes informative 5-minute overviews of the 3 companies’ products, a 5 minute joint demo segment, and 10 minutes of in-depth questions and answers from attendees of the live webinar, which was held on May 26th. Axle ai’s Bogoch said “we have teamed up with both of these phenomenal companies in the marketplace and at customer sites, and have seen the power of their technology first-hand; Cloudian’s scale out object-based storage, and FileCatalyst’s powerful and configurable accelerated file transfer. Together with our radically simple tools for remote media access and search, they make an amazing toolset for media teams looking to move quickly to remote work.”

The webinar can be viewed at https://youtu.be/6cHcECGByFE

About axle.ai:

Based in Boston, axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH accelerator (also a customer) and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai; The company is also open to individual investors via equity crowdfunding on Republic at http://republic.co/axle-ai.



About Cloudian:

Cloudian® is a Silicon Valley-based file and object storage company specializing in S3-compatible object storage systems. With technology roots in the large-scale enterprise message space, Cloudian introduced its object-based platform, HyperStore®, in 2011. Cloudian products are offered by partners including VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and QCT, and by reseller partners worldwide. To learn more and sign up for a free trial, please visit https://cloudian.com.



About FileCatalyst:

Located in Ottawa, Canada, FileCatalyst is a pioneer in managed file transfers and an Emmy® award-winning leader of accelerated file transfer solutions. The company, founded in 2000, has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, printing, military, and government including many Fortune 500 companies.

FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods including FTP, HTTP or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit the FileCatalyst website today for a free trial at www.filecatalyst.com and follow us on Twitter @FileCatalyst.

